Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major setback during the IPL 2020 being played in the UAE. Ali Khan, the first US player to be included in the team in place of Harry Garni, has been ruled out of the IPL 2020. Ali was out for a few days in the early week of October due to injury, but now he will not be seen playing in the entire tournament. Ali Khan’s performance was quite impressive in the recently played CPL in the West Indies, due to which he was included in the team.

According to sources, KKR’s team has included New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Tim Seifert in the team in place of Ali Khan. However, KKR’s team has not yet officially announced this. Seifert plays cricket for New Zealand and is known as a very explosive batsman. Seifert was unsold in the IPL auction in 2019.

Significantly, before the start of the tournament, KKR suffered a major setback when England fast bowler Harry Garni was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, replacing the team with Ali Khan. Ali Khan was the first player to be selected in the IPL by the US, but he could not play a single match so far this season. Before the match against Mumbai Indians, Dinesh Karthik gave up the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders team, after which England player Eoin Morgan was made the captain of the team.