Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for violating the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. The IPL said in a statement that Tripathi admitted 2.3 violations of Level 1 of the code of conduct. The IPL, however, did not disclose the nature of the violation. The match referee’s decision to violate Level 1 of the Code of Conduct is final and binding.

Talking about this match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling match leading up to the Super Over of the Indian Premier League with the stunning performance of Lockie Ferguson in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. KKR scored 163 for five after being invited to bat on a 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket between captain Eoin Morgan (34) and Dinesh Karthik (29 not out). In reply Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 163 runs for six wickets in 20 overs leading to the match in the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Hyderabad captain David Warner and Abdul Samad were at the crease, with Ferguson bowling. Ferguson bowled Warner on the first ball, Samad scored two runs on the next ball and he was bowled on the third ball. The score was two wickets for two runs. Only two wickets can fall in a super over. Now KKR had to score three runs in six balls to win, Morgan and Karthik were at the crease. Rashid Khan had no run on the first ball, one run on the second ball, no run on the third, two runs on the fourth ball.

This was KKR’s fifth win in nine matches, taking it to 10 points and finishing fourth in the table. This was the sixth defeat for Sunrisers Hyderabad and they are in fifth place by six points.