On Sunday, the audience got to see a very exciting match in the IPL where Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over. Kolkata, batting first after losing the toss, scored a challenging score of 163, thanks to the batting of young opener Shubman Gill, captain Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. In reply Hyderabad started off well but then Lockie Ferguson got the spell and he took three important runs which enabled Hyderabad to score 163 runs in the scheduled overs and the match was tied. Let’s have a look at the adventures of Super Over-

IPL 2020: Hyderabad slipped in front of this Kiwi bowler, pledged his team in super over

David Warner and Johnny Bairstow came out to bat in the Super Over for Hyderabad. Ferguson bowled Hyderabad captain Warner off the first ball in the super over. On the second ball, Abdul Samad took two runs but on the third ball he became clean bold. In this way, Kolkata got the target of just three runs to win. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan came in to put a super over for Hyderabad and skipper Eoin Morgan and former captain Dinesh Karthik fielded for Kolkata.

Sangakkara told why Chennai Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals

Rashid Khan bowled an amazing one run off the first three balls but got two leg byes on the fourth ball. In this way, Karthik and Eoin Morgan ended the match by scoring three runs in four balls. Lockie Ferguson received the Player of the Match award for his superb bowling. Kolkata’s win has put them to 10 points with five wins and four defeats in nine matches and is placed fourth in the point table while the Hyderabad team is in fifth position with six defeats in nine matches, six points with three wins. is present.