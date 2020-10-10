Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by two runs in a thrilling match here on Saturday, thanks to the magic of charismatic bowler Sunil Narine and superb bowling in the last overs of the famous Krishna. Chasing a target of 165 for victory, Punjab’s team got off to a brilliant start with captain Lokesh Rahul (74) and opener Mayank Agarwal (56) sharing a 115-run stand for the first wicket, but the team was 162 for five. Only she could score a run.

Kings XI Punjab had 22 runs to win in the last three overs with nine wickets left, but during this period, Narayan and Krishna allowed Punjab to score only 19 runs and took two wickets each. Earlier, KKR won the toss, batting first and captain Dinesh Karthik’s last innings of 58 runs in the last over, 164 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. This is the fourth win in six matches for KKR, while this is Punjab’s fifth consecutive defeat. The team has won only one of the seven matches.

Chasing the target, Punjab scored 47 in six overs of the powerplay without loss, while scoring 76 runs in 10 overs. In the second over of the match, Rahul was also given a life by dripping a catch by Russell off the famous Krishna ball. He hit the first and second ball of Pat Cummins in the 13th over, hitting the fourth half of the season in 42 balls. This is the 19th half-century of his IPL career. In the fourth ball of the same over, Mayank stole a run and completed the half-century.

The famous Krishna finished Mayank’s innings in the 15th over, caught by Shubman Gill. He scored 56 runs in 39 balls with the help of six fours and a six. After that Nicolas Pooran, running in rhythm, came to bat. He made the last two balls of Nagerkoti in the 16th over and then hit a six to reduce the distance of the ball and the required runs, but he was bowled by a big shot off Naren’s ball in the second ball of the 18th over. He scored 16 runs in 10 balls. Naren gave just two runs in this over, which again increased the pressure on Punjab.

Krishna took advantage of this pressure and made the match exciting by taking the wickets of Prabhasimran (four) and Rahul by giving just six on the 19th. Rahul scored 74 runs in 58 balls with the help of six fours. In the last over, the team needed 14 runs to win, but despite the presence of Glenn Maxwell (10 not out), Naren gave away just 11 runs in this over. Naren got two, while Krishna had three successes for KKR. Earlier, ‘Man of the Match’ Karthik shared a 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket with opener Shubman Gill (57) in addition to scoring 58 off 29 balls with eight fours and two sixes. He was run out on the last ball of the innings. Gill was run out in the 18th over. He scored 57 runs in 47 balls with the help of five fours.

Earlier, the Punjab team bowled tight in the early overs of the match, winning the toss and batting first, KKR’s team was able to score just 25 for two in six overs of the power play. Gill hit the fourth ball of the first over, but Arshadip Singh, who came to bowl from the other end, put pressure on KKR by putting on a maiden over. The pressure was benefited by Mohammed Shami, who bowled Rahul Tripathi (four off 10 balls) off the fourth ball of his second over. Nitish Rana was run out by two runs in the next over.

After the initial setbacks, Eoin Morgan and Gill stepped up and played the innings. Morgan completed his 1000 runs in the IPL by hitting Shami’s ball in the sixth over. Morgan scored the first six of KKR’s innings off Mujib ur Rehman in the tenth over. In the next over, young spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him and broke his 49-run partnership with Gill for the third wicket. He scored 24 off 23 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

After this, Dinesh Karthik, who came to bat, took an aggressive approach. He hit a six off the last ball of the 14th over and then hit three fours in the 16th over off Arshdeep. Meanwhile Gill completed his half-century by hitting the third ball of the 15th over. Gill was run out off the last ball of the 18th over. Russell once again failed with the bat and scored five runs off three balls and was caught by wicketkeeper Prabhasimran off Arshdeep. Shami, Arshadeep and Bishnoi had one success each for Punjab, while Mujib and Chris Jordan proved to be quite expensive. KKR scored 81 runs in both their eight overs.