If Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are to keep their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on track, they will play against the in-form Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. Gotta show the best game.The Royals were believed to be a hidden Rustom from the beginning and expressed their signs early in the tournament. In the last match, he achieved a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab. The Royals have won both their matches and have easily surpassed the 200-run mark.

The Royals have contributed to these successes by Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who have so far overshadowed the star players. Haryana all-rounder Tewatia had scored 53 runs from 31 balls in the last match against Kings XI (Kings XI Punjab). With this innings, the Royals achieved the target of 224 runs with three balls remaining.

Tewatia had once scored eight from 19 balls and then 17 from 23 balls, but suddenly the aggressive batsman inside him woke up and changed the match map by fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell hitting five sixes in an over. But the hero of the Royals’ first two wins was Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Samson. He has scored two consecutive half-centuries and his strike rate is 214.86. With this, he has again presented his claim for the place of wicketkeeper batsman in the Indian team.

Captain Steve Smith played the role of Bharosmand. He has scored two half-centuries while the team is awaiting a big knock from opener Jose Butler. In such a situation, if KKR have to match or surpass the Royals, then its biggest star Andre Russell and England’s World Cup winning captain Ian Morgan will have to do their best. Morgan and Russell have had fewer chances so far as they have been ranked fifth and sixth in the batting order.

The team management of KKR can field them in the upper order in this match especially the Caribbean cricketer who scored 510 runs in the last season with a strike rate of 204.81. KKR lost to Mumbai Indians in their first match but in the second match they made a good comeback by taking advantage of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mistakes.

Talented opener Shubman Gill’s unbeaten half-century and Morgan’s stormy innings helped KKR reach the target of 145 runs with two overs remaining. But given the Royals’ batting, no target can be called safe. Apart from this, both the super overs of the season have been played in Dubai. The venue is new for both teams as they play their first match here this season. For the record, let us know that the team batting first here has won all five matches.

The teams are: Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Famous Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narayan, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jose Butler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Ocean Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curren, Anirudh Joshi , Shreyas Gopal, Ryan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande. The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.