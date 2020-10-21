Kolkata Knight Riders have included New Zealand’s explosive wicketkeeper batsman Tim Seifert in the team. Seifert will replace the fast bowler Ali Khan who was out due to injury. KKR has given this information on its Twitter handle. Earlier, Ali Khan, the first American player selected in the IPL, was ruled out of the IPL 2020 without playing a single match.

Has scored a century in 40 balls

25-year-old Tim Seifert holds the record for the fastest century in the New Zealand domestic T20 league. Seifert has scored hundreds in just 40 balls. Seifert has scored 457 runs in 24 T20 matches for New Zealand at an excellent strike rate of 139.75. He has also scored three half-centuries in international T20 matches. When the Indian team went on a tour of New Zealand this year, this batsman scored two half-centuries in the five-match T20 series.

Can play the role of opener

Kolkata Knight Riders have had to deal with the problem of the opening pair. In the first few matches, Sunil Narine of West Indies opened with Shubman Gill, but both these players failed to give a quick start to the team. Narayan is seen battling with the bat this season. At the same time, Shubman Gill has scored, but his strike rate is very slow. In place of Narayan, KKR gave Rahul Tripathi an opening but this batsman has also been successful in only one match. In such a situation, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan can play on Tim Seifert as the opener.

KKR’s win needed to reach the playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 5 out of the 9 matches played so far in IPL 2020, while the team has lost in 4 matches. In the last match, the team won the super over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi today. KKR will have to win 3 out of the remaining 5 matches to reach the playoffs.

IPL 2020: Punjab, Orange and Purple Cap position reached 5th position in points table with win

IPL 2020 KKR vs RCB: Kolkata and Bangalore’s playing eleven may be such, learn pitch report and match prediction