Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has launched a unique ‘mentorship program’ to strengthen the bonding between the players in the team by connecting young cricketers of the team with their like-minded seniors who refine their skills. Can.

For example, young opener Devdutt Padikkal has been linked to captain Virat Kohli, while fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been linked with veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. “The mentorship program is something that Simon Katich is very excited about,” Hessen said in a video released on the team’s Twitter page. This is happening in many sports. When you have players who are willing to share their experience then it is a good chance to gain this experience. Most experienced players share their experiences with the youth and the older players also learn something from the youth. ”

He said, “So we see who we are pairing with and whom we think they can spend some time together outside of practice. You can talk to the game by understanding each other. “Hessen said,” For example Navdeep Saini has been associated with Dale Steyn. Stan has achieved a lot in fast bowling and understands the game closely. Navdeep Saini is talented and wants to bowl fast so there is nothing better than sitting on both of them together and talking on fast bowling.

He said that for Padikkal, there can be no better mentor than Kohli. Hesan said, “Devdutt Paddikal has a pair with Virat Kohli. There cannot be a better mentor for a young player than them. They are ambitious and bat in one place in the batting order. ”

He said that this program is part of bringing players closer to each other for the ongoing Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates. Hessen said, “As much as the players come close to each other, then when they are on the field, they work together as a team under pressure. RCB has so far recorded two wins from three matches. His next match will be on Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

