Virat Kohli will start a campaign to fulfill his dream of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title from Monday when his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a team that performs consistently in the tournament.Both teams have explosive batsmen who can turn the match on their own. Kohli has always performed brilliantly in the last few seasons but his dream of winning the title for the first time will be realized only when the team performs well in every department.

Bangalore’s batting got edge due to Finch’s arrival

The batting has been strengthened by the arrival of Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch in an already big squad. Expectations are also high from young opener Devdutt Padiqkal.

Hyderabad’s opening pair strong

On the other hand, Warner has won the Orange Cap (the highest run scorer in the season) in the tournament three times and under his captaincy the team became the champion in 2016. Warner and Johnny Bairstow are one of the tournament’s most dangerous opening pairs. Against RCB last season, the pair shared record (IPL) runs for the first wicket. They would like to keep that rhythm here. Sunrisers have great batsmen like Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen. The RCB team, which finished last in the previous season, looks very balanced this season but they will be assessed on the field.

Lower order batting weak

For Sunrisers, lower-order batting may be a weak link. The franchise has relied on young batsmen like Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad and it is expected that any of these players will do well in the middle order.

Betting on fast bowlers in bowling unit

However, the bowling unit of the team has not changed much and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace bowling where he will be supported by bowlers like Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul and Basil Thampi. Rashid Khan, considered to be the top bowler of the T20 format in the team, also has all-rounder Mohammad Nabi who was in great rhythm in the Caribbean Premier League (CPS). The team also has left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

RCB’s experience in spin bowling

RCB also have a good option in spin bowling. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will again be important, supported by experienced bowlers like Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Adam Jampa and Moin Ali. RCB had conceded a lot of runs in the last over last season and the team is trying to eliminate that weak link. The franchise has added South Africa all-rounder Chris Maurice to the squad.

Aasibi has relied on Simon Katich as coach, while the Sunrisers are accompanied by Trevor Bellis, who played a key role in making England the world champion last year.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Ridhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana, Moin Ali, Josh Phillip, Pawan Negi, Pawan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.