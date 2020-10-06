Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs on Monday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Batting first, Delhi scored a huge score of 196 runs thanks to the innings of Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis. After this Kagiso Rabada and Akshar Patel’s brilliant bowling put Bangalore on 137 runs. Fast bowler Rabada took four wickets while Man of the match Akshar Patel took two wickets for just 18 runs. During this match, RCB captain Virat Kohli accidentally violated ICC’s Kovid-19 protocol by putting saliva on the ball during fielding.
In the match played at Dubai International Stadium, in the third over of the match, Captain Kohli was fielding on short cover. Prithvi Shaw made a brilliant drive on the third ball of fast bowler Navdeep Saini. Kohli stopped the ball coming to his side and then applied saliva to it. However, Kohli immediately remembered the ICC’s Kovid-19 protocol. He wanted to raise his hand and say that it happened by mistake and he had no intention of doing it.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa also put saliva on the ball while fielding against Kolkata Knight Riders. Explain that the ICC has banned the use of saliva to shine the ball in June this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.
According to ICC’s Kovid-19 guidelines, if any player puts saliva on the ball, the umpire will deal with this situation. The players will be generous during the initial phase to keep pace with the new process, but the team will be warned on such an incident further.
According to ICC guidelines, two warnings can be issued to a team in each innings. After this, a five-run penalty will be imposed on the ball’s frequent use of saliva. The umpires must clean the ball whenever saliva is used on the ball.
