Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win on 29 September in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH won by 15 runs against Delhi Capitals and after that there was a lot of upset in the IPL 2020 point table. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have now slipped to the last spot in the IPL’s latest point table, for which the team is being trolled a lot on Twitter. The latest point table was shared from the IPL’s official Twitter handle after September 29, on which people have trolled CSK.

CSK has played three matches, one of which has won the match and the point is at the bottom of the table due to two points and worst net runrate. After 11 IPL matches played so far, there are three teams in the top-4 who have not won a single IPL title yet. While the last four teams are the most successful teams of the IPL. Rajasthan Royals are on top with two wins in two matches, while Delhi Capitals are in second place with one defeat in three matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are at number three with two wins from three matches and Kings XI Punjab at fourth position with two wins from three matches and better net runrate.

Delhi Capitals, RCB and Kings XI Punjab have not won a single IPL title yet. Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK are ranked in the last four. Mumbai Indians have won IPL titles four times, Sunrisers Hyderabad one, KKR two and CSK three times. Something like this is currently the point table point-

Team Played matches Live Losers No result Net run rate Points Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0 +0.615 4 Delhi capitals 3 2 1 0 +0.483 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 2 1 0 -1.450 4 Kings xi punjab 3 1 2 0 +1.498 2 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 +0.654 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 -0.228 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 -0.767 2 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 0 -0.840 2

CSK is being trolled on Twitter