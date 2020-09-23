On Wednesday, the fourth match of the Indian Premier League saw rains of runs and sixes between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on the ground. After losing the toss, Rajasthan Royals batted first and scored 216 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. At the same time, the team of Chennai Super Kings made a tough competition and scored 200 runs in 5 overs in 20 overs. But the biggest reason for Chennai’s defeat in the match was Angidi, who gave away 27 runs in only two balls of his last over.

Rajasthan Royals, who scored 186 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 19 overs, also found it difficult to reach 200 runs at one time. Dhoni expressed confidence in Angidi, who had spent 25 runs in 3 overs, and gave them the last over.

Archer took a six on the first ball of Engidi. Archer also hit six on the second ball of Engidi. Angedy’s third ball was Noble, Archer put a six on it. Engidi’s fourth ball was also Noble and Archer hit a six. After this Angidi threw a wide ball. In this way, Rajasthan Royals scored 27 runs off Engidi’s two balls.

Engidi gave three runs off the next four balls. In this way, 30 runs came in the last over of Engidi.

Most runs given in the last over

Angidi also got the record for giving the most runs in the 20th over of the innings of an IPL match. Engidi equaled Ashok Dinda, who gave 30 runs in the 20th side of the innings in 2017. Apart from these two, Jordan has already spent 30 runs in the 20th over this season.

