In the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Abu Dhabi, the fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s storm bowling helped Rajasthan Royals to the top of the Mumbai Indians score table by 57 runs. Apart from Bumrah, his fellow bowler Trent Boult also took two wickets. This is the first time in the current season that Bumrah has appeared with his exact Yorker, for which he is known.

Now Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond revealed that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah carried the new ball against Rajasthan Royals with renewed vigor and made his yorker famous as he was happy with his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far Were not.

Bumrah did not do well in the opening matches, but he took four wickets against the Royals and played a key role in his team’s 57-run win. This was the first time this 26-year-old fast bowler was handed a new ball and did not disappoint and took four wickets for 20 runs, including the important wicket of Steve Smith.

“Jasprit really wanted to bowl with the new ball, so it was discussed a day before the match against the Royals,” Bond told a post-match press conference. We definitely used him defensively at the end of the powerplay. “He said,” It was a new wicket and there was grass on it. We knew that Rajasthan’s main batsman is in his top order and so we give him a chance We wanted to give. We wanted him to handle the new ball and take some wickets. “

Bond said that the Indian fast bowling leader was unhappy with his performance in the tournament and wanted to leave the impression as expected of a bowler like that. He said, “Jasprit really wanted to focus on his yorker against the Royals.” He wanted to use his strong side. He wanted to use his bouncer as he normally does. “Bond said,” This is his strong side. If he is not happy with his performance, he intends to return to a new level. As much as I understood Bumrah through the IPL, he wants to do better in every next game than before. “