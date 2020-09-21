Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul has said that his team made some mistakes in the match but it was the team’s first match in the tournament and they learned from it. Will carry it forward. Delhi defeated Punjab in a super over in a very exciting match of IPL-13, which stopped breath on Sunday. Batting first, Delhi scored 157 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs while Punjab’s team was also able to score 157 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs, after which the match was decided via super over.

IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag got angry over umpire’s mistake, said- give him the man of the match award

The captain praised batsman Mayank Agarwal’s innings and said that the way he brought us to the close of the match was really charismatic. For Punjab, Mayank batted brilliantly and scored 89 runs in 60 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes. Rahul said that if after 10 overs someone said that the match would go to a super over, I could have agreed. But this was our first match and we have learned from it. Mayank Agarwal performed brilliantly and the way he took the match closer was truly charismatic. He also did well in Tests and his performance boosted confidence in the team.

RCB v SRH: Live streaming and live telecast of the match when and how

He said that as I said during the toss that we do not know what will happen. The wicket was the same for both teams and we cannot complain about it. I accept it as a captain, regardless of the outcome. We made some mistakes in capitalizing on what we thought. But we were positive despite five wickets for 55 runs.