For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, two super overs were seen in a single match on Sunday. But Mohammed Shami won the Kings XI Punjab in a very exciting match, keeping his hopes of staying in the tournament alive. Captain KL Rahul praised Mohammed Shami, who spent just 5 runs in the first super over.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians challenged Kings XI Punjab for 177 runs, but Punjab’s team managed to score 176 runs and the match was tied. Batting in the first super over, Kings XI Punjab scored five runs. The victory of the Mumbai Indians seemed almost certain, but Mohammed Shami threw all the yorker balls and allowed Mumbai to score five runs and tie the first super over as well.

KL Rahul said, “You can never be ready for a super over.” No team is ready for this. You just have to show confidence in your bowler. You simply leave the match over the bowler. Shami was very clear that he would bowl all 6 balls. Senior players are winning matches for us. This is very important.

Let us know that after the first super over tie, Mumbai put a challenge of 12 runs to win in front of Punjab. Punjab achieved this challenge thanks to Chris Gayle’s six and kept his hopes of reaching the play-off alive.

The captain of Kings XI Punjab said, “This is not the first time, but you do not want to get used to it.” We finally got two points. It is not like what you plan. We are just trying hard. We have lost matches in this tournament despite playing well.

