The second match of IPL 2020 is being played in Dubai between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. Despite the top order faltering in front of a superb bowling led by Mohammed Shami, Delhi Capitals scored a challenging score of 157 for eight in the Indian Premier League against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday night with a blistering batting final over from Marcus Stoinis. Delhi managed to score 57 runs in the final three overs with Stoinis contributing significantly. He scored 53 off 21 balls which included seven fours and three sixes.

Earlier, captain Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) added 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Shami took four wickets for 15 runs, while IPL debut leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made an impact and took one wicket for 22 runs. Sheldon Cottrell (2 for 24) also bowled an impressive first three overs.

KL Rahul is captained by Kings XI in this match. With this, Punjab has become the first team to have changed the most captains so far. Let’s look at the changed captains in all the teams so far:

Kings XI Punjab (12 captains): Adam Gilchrist, George Bailey, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Kumar Sangakkara, David Hussey, Murali Vijay, David Miller, Mahela Jayawardene, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul.

Delhi Capitals (11 captains): Virender Sehwag, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir, JP Duminy, Mahela Jayawardene, Kevin Pietersen, Dinesh

Karthik, James Hopes, Karun Nair, David Warner.

Mumbai Indians (7 captains): Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Ricky Ponting, Shaun Pollock, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (7 captains): David Warner, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Kumar Sangakkara, Cameron White, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Darren Sammy.

Pune Warriors India (6 captains): Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Angelo Mathews, Steve Smith, Ross Taylor.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (6 captains): Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson.

Rajasthan Royals (5 captains): David Warner, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson, Steve Smith.

Kolkata Knight Riders (4 captains): Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik, Sourav Ganguly, Brandon McCullum.

Deccan Chargers (4 captains): Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara, VVS Laxman, Cameron White.

Rising Pune Super Giants (3 captains): Steve Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane.

Chennai Superkings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina.

Gujarat Lions (2 captains): Suresh Raina, Brandon McCullum.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2 captains): Mahela Jayawardene, Parthiv Patel.

