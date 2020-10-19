In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul is leading the race for Orange Cap. 36 matches have been played in IPL and during this time Rahul is the only batsman with more than 500 runs in his account, the second number is Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab, who has scored 393 runs this season. Rahul scored an innings of 77 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday and also crossed the 500-run mark this season. Rahul, who crossed the 500 mark in three consecutive seasons of IPL, has become the only batsman.

DC announced, this leg spinner will be Amit Mishra’s replacement

Rahul scored 77 off 51 balls and during this time he hit seven fours and three sixes. Rahul had been criticized for his slow strike rate for the past few matches, responding to critics with the match. No other batsman has reached the 500 mark in the current season. Apart from this, Rahul has become the first batsman in the world to score 500+ runs in the back-to-back three seasons of the IPL. Rahul scored 659 runs in 2018, 593 runs in 2019. He has scored 525 runs this season.

KXIP wins in super over, Preity Zinta celebrates this way, video viral

Rahul made his IPL debut in 2013 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He then joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad team and then returned to RCB. Rahul could not participate in the IPL due to a shoulder injury in 2017 and then in 2018 he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 11 crore.