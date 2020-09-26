The eighth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played today between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams have played one match each so far this season and both had lost in their opening match. The KKR team, captained by Dinesh Karthik, flopped in batting and suffered a 49-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, while Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by 10 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match.

What did Stephen Fleming say on CSK’s loss in two out of three matches?

Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match-

Delhi Metro removes smoke from Chennai Express, review of Veeru

When and where will the match be played?

The eighth match of IPL 2020 between KKR and SRH will be played on Saturday 26 September at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between KKR and SRH on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams-

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain-wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI- David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad 2020: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

KKR Full Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.