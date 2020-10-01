After the batting of Shubman Gill, the trio of young bowlers helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in the Indian Premier League one-sided match. Batting first, KKR scored 174 for six with Gill’s 47 runs. In response, the Royals team could only manage 137 runs for nine wickets. In the time of crisis, all eyes were on Rahul Tewatia, who performed a miracle with the bat against Kings XI Punjab in the last match, but he could not repeat his performance. Tom Curren remained unbeaten on 54 off 36 balls with two fours and three sixes. For KKR, young Indian bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Varun Chakraborty took two wickets each.

There was no major partnership for the Royals and it was a very bad start. In the second over, IPL’s most expensive foreign player Pat Cummins sent captain Steve Smith (three) to the pavilion. Mavi gave the Royals the strongest blow by taking the wicket of Sanju Samson, who was in fine form on the very first ball of the fifth over. Opener Jose Butler (21) became Mavi’s second victim. Robin Uthappa’s poor form continued, scoring two runs and catching Mavi off Nagerkoti. At the same time, Ryan Parag (one) failed for the second consecutive time, whose catch was caught by Gill on the ball of Nagerkoti.

Tewatiya, who hit five sixes in an over against Punjab, all had his eye on him and also hit his Nagarkoti for a six, but was bowled by Varun Chakraborty for 14 from 10 balls. Varun makes Jofra Archer the second victim. It was meaningless to expect a miracle from the tail batsmen.

Earlier for the Royals, Archer took two wickets for 18 runs and bowled the fastest ball of the tournament (152.1 kmph). He proved the fielding decision by winning the toss by dismissing in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 off 34 balls) and captain Dinesh Karthik (one). Aggressive batsman Andre Russell also failed to score 24 runs off 14 balls. England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan remained in the end by scoring 34 off 23 balls.

Archer put the first over of the match very aggressive. Gill did not allow the wickets to fall in his stead, although he scored a single in this over. Gill was steadily heading towards his second half-century, but Archer returned in the 12th over to dismiss him. In the next over, Archer sent Karthik to the pavilion. Karthik, who dodges his beautiful eaveswinger, gives easy catch to Jos Buttler.

Russell was eventually sent up to number five in the batting order, who was dismissed for playing a big shot off Ankit Rajput. KKR lost four wickets within 33 runs. As KKR landed with one extra bowler, Morgan had all the responsibility to score and he played it well.