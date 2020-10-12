Two-time champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Monday expressed surprise at their spinner Sunil Narine being reported for his suspected bowling action and hoped that the matter would be resolved soon. The franchise, however, did not say whether Naren would be taken into the team. Naren has been reported by on-field umpires and has been placed on the warning list. If he is reported again in the current competition then he will not be able to bowl further.

KKR said in a statement, “It is a surprise for the franchise, especially since he has played 115 matches in the IPL since 2012 and 68 matches after being reported for suspected bowling action during the IPL season in 2015.” Royal A statement issued ahead of the match against Challengers Bangalore said, “We hope to find a suitable solution soon. We appreciate the support being received from the IPL for an early resolution of the matter.”

The 32-year-old spinner took two wickets in four overs during KKR’s dramatic two-run win against Kings XI Punjab. Naren was earlier barred from bowling in international cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2015 due to questionable bowling action. After 2016, he was allowed to bowl in all formats after improving action.

His action was given a clean chit by the International Cricket Council in April 2016, but he had to stay out of the T20 World Cup in India the same year. Reports of his bowling action were also reported during the 2018 Pakistan Super League. Naren has been working on his action with off-spinner Karl Crowe.

Naren has been associated with Kolkata since 2012. He took 24 wickets at an economy rate of 5.47 in 2012 and played a key role in his team winning the first title. In the 2013 season, he took 22 wickets at an economy rate of 5.46. Then in 2014, Naren took 21 wickets at an economy rate of 6.35 and contributed significantly to his team winning the title again. Naren has been struggling a lot in batting this season. He has scored just 44 runs in five innings at an average of 8.80.