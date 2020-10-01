In the 12th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. The hero of this victory of KKR was the bowler of the team who bowled in front of the aristocrats of Rajasthan. Batting first after losing the toss in this match, Kolkata had set a target of 175 runs for victory in front of Rajasthan, after which Rajasthan team chased down the target completely and lost 137 wickets in the stipulated overs. And lost the match. Captain Dinesh Karthik expressed happiness on this great victory of the team and also praised Rajasthan fast bowler Jofra Archer.

After his second win in his third match, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik praised the young players of his team after the victory. During the post match presentation, Dinesh Karthik spoke in detail on his win and said that we will not call it a great game for us. We need to improve in many areas. The way Gill batted, Mavi bowled, Andre Russell batted that was awesome.

Praising fast bowler Jofra Archer, Dinesh Karthik said that he bowled really well. Batting in front of them was not so easy. Our team bowlers also bowled brilliantly. We also did well in fielding. The young fielders took very good high catches. Kolkata’s young fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagerkoti bowled brilliantly. Both bowlers took two wickets each. Mavi gave the Royals the strongest blow by taking the wicket of Sanju Samson, who was in fine form on the very first ball of the fifth over. After this, opener Jose Butler became Mavi’s second victim.

In this match, Tom Karan returned unbeaten on 54 from 36 balls with the help of 2 fours and 3 sixes. Only three batsmen touched the double-digit mark for Rajasthan. Opener Jose Butler 21 and Rahul Tewatiya, who gave the team a historic win by scoring five sixes in the same over in the last match, scored 14 runs, all the remaining players were able to score less than 10 runs. It also includes the name of Sanju Samson, who won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant innings in the last two matches.