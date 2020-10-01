After the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, there has been a big upsurge in the points table once again. Before the start of the match, the Rajasthan Royals team was ranked first, while the Kolkata Knight Riders team was struggling on the 7th position. But KKR’s victory brought him to second place from 7th, while Rajasthan rose from first to third.

The Delhi Capitals team has gained in the points table without playing the match. Delhi Capitals have once again occupied the first position. After losing against Hyderabad, Delhi lost the first place to Rajasthan. Royal Challengers Bangalore team is in fourth position with two wins in three matches.

The special thing is that the teams on the first four places have won two out of their three matches, while one has suffered defeat. At the same time, the teams at the bottom four places have lost in two matches, while one win has been destined. Kings XI Punjab is at fifth position and Mumbai Indians is at sixth position. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the seventh position, while Dhoni’s team remained in eighth place after two consecutive defeats.

No change in Orange Cap and Purple Cap

There is no change in the position of Orange Cap and Purple Cap after the match between Rajasthan Royals and KKR. KL Rahul remains the orange cap holder with 222 runs. Rabada, who took 7 wickets, continues to hold on to the purple cap.

After the match played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, the position of Orange Cap and Purple Cap can change. If Mayank Agarwal scores one run more than KL Rahul in today’s match, then he will get possession of this cap, while Shami will become a Purple Cap holder as soon as he takes a wicket.

