For the first time in 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders made Sunil Narine the responsibility of opening the innings. This experiment gave him much success. However, this experiment may end now as Naren’s weakness against the short ball is well known. Naren struggles in front of the small ball and the teams take full advantage of it.Till 2018, he had scored at a strike rate of 175 although this has come down considerably from the previous year. Naren was out at short ball in the first match against Mumbai Indians. However, the bowling of Naren is enough to give him a place in the team. But Kolkata may have to consider an option soon as an opener.Points tableTalking about the Sunrisers, he did not make too many mistakes in the match against the Royal Challengers. An over by Yuzvendra Chahal spoiled his game. In the match against Bangalore, his middle order was completely Indian and he also had some experience. Priyam Garg and Vijay Shankar did not leave an impact. However, the team is balanced and has the power to make a comeback.

Possible XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Naren, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper / captain), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan