Andre Russell Andre Russell plays a major role in the success of Kolkata Knight Riders. Russell’s ‘muscle’ has been a major contributor. Russell has flown off any bowling attack. Andre Russell has a strike rate of 185. That is, once Russell opens his hands, then there can be difficulties for the Sunrisers. However, the worst record of Russell’s batting from all the teams is against the Sunrisers. He has scored against Sunrisers at an average of just 15.

Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs 15.5 crore for this Australian fast bowler. Kolkata bowling was largely in the hands of young Indian bowlers. Most of them also had little experience. In such a situation, it was a weak link of KKR. To overcome this, KKR added Pat Cummins to their team. Although Cummins did not do very well in the first match, but captain Dinesh Karthik expressed his full confidence in him. Karthik had said that Cummins is a world class bowler and hopes to regain his rhythm soon.

Shubman Gill This young Indian batsman is being called the star of the future. He is aggressive as well as classical. His skill is to score fast by playing traditional cricketer shots. Kolkata will be hoping that Gill will retain his touch and play openly against the Sunrisers. If Gill gives the team a strong base, then the work of batsmen like Morgan, Karthik and Andre Russell becomes easier.

David warner The Sunrisers team is largely dependent on top order for its performance. Warner, along with Johnny Bairstow, scored a lot of runs for the Sunrisers last season. Together, the two gave a strong start to the team which made their way to victory easy. This time too, the Sunrisers must have set high hopes on this Australian opener. The left-handed batsman has scored more than 500 consecutive runs over the past several seasons.

Rashid Khan This Afghan player is counted among the best leg spinners of the current round. He has so much variety that four overs are finished by the batsman’s understanding. After Rashid Khan misses the ball, it is a difficult task for any batsman to understand in which direction he will move and at what speed. Not only this, Rashid can also score fast by coming in the lower order, which is an extra benefit. On slow and rotating wickets of the UAE, Rashid Khan can prove to be very important for the Sunrisers.

Sunrisers schedule

KKR schedule

If these players showed their full strength, then the team’s eyes may cross. It is important to know who is going to get heavy in this match of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Which five players can play an important role in this match.