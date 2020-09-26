KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the 8th match of IPL 2020. This is KKR’s first win in this season. Hyderabad had scored 141 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs thanks to Manif Pandey’s fifty. In response, Kolkata chased down the target with 12 balls remaining at the loss of only three wickets.

Young batsman Shubman Gill was the hero of Kolkata’s victory. Shubman remained unbeaten after scoring 66 runs in 57 balls. During this, five fours and two sixes came out of his bat.

Earlier, Hyderabad, which won the toss and decided to bat first, started badly. The team got the first blow as Johnny Bairstow on the final ball of the fourth over, scoring just 24 runs. Bairstow was bowled out for 05 by Pat Cummins. After this, Pandey 51 and David Warner 36 shared 35 runs for the second wicket. Warner scored 36 runs in 30 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

Pandey and Saha handled the innings after the second wicket fell for 59 runs. However, Saha was very slow and could score only 30 runs in 31 balls. In the end, Mohammad Nabi scored 11 not out with the help of two fours and took the team’s score to 140.

All his bowlers bowled wonderfully for KKR. But Varun Chakraborty did the best for the team. Chakraborty kept Hyderabad batsmen tied with his spin bowling and did not let them play freely. Chakraborty took Warner’s crucial wicket for 25 runs in four overs. In addition, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins also had one success each.

After this, Kolkata also did not start well after chasing the target of 143 runs from Hyderabad. Opener Sunil Narine returned to the pavilion without opening an account. Khalil Ahmed made Narayan his victim. After this, Nitish Rana, who came to bat at number three, played an explosive innings of 26 runs in 13 balls. During this, six fours came out of his bat. However, Rana also kept walking on the score of 43 runs. At the same time, captain Dinesh Karthik was also dismissed for zero on a score of 53 runs.

Subsequently, Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgen handled the innings. Both batted well in the beginning and also shifted the gear when the time came. At the same time, Morgan scored 29 runs in 24 balls. In this innings, he hit two fours and a six.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan took one wicket for 25 runs in four overs for Hyderabad. At the same time, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan also got success. Natarajan conceded 13 runs in two overs. Khalil spent 28 runs in three overs.