IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: The 8th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7:30 pm today at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams had to face defeat in their first match of this season. In such a situation, both the teams will try their best to register their first win in the season. Let us know what can be the playing eleven of both the teams in this match.

The middle order of Sunrisers Hyderabad looks very weak. The team has great players like David Warner, Johnny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the top order, but there is a lack of experienced players in the middle order. At the same time, the Kolkata team looks more balanced than this. KKR has strong players like Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. In such a situation, KKR has an upper hand in this match.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. With this, Shabnam (dew) will also have an important role here and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is quite different compared to Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This ground is also much larger than the size. Looking at the pitch, fast bowlers can help here. In such a situation, both teams can land on this ground with three specialist fast bowlers.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Sunrisers Hyderabad will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders- Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Shivman Mavi, P Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson / Mohammad Nabi, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.