IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH: In the 8th match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to bat first by winning the toss. The Kolkata Knight Riders team will bowl first. Khalil Ahmed is back in the Hyderabad team. Apart from this, Mohammad Nabi has also got a chance to replace Mitchell Marsh.

After the toss, Hyderabad captain David Warner said that we are going to bat. I don’t think much is going to change during this game. Mohammad Nabi has got a chance to replace Mitchell Marsh. At the same time, R Saha in place of Vijay Shankar and Khalil Ahmed has been included in the team in place of Sandeep Sharma.

At the same time, Dinesh Karthik said that we are fine with the decision to bowl. There have been two changes in the team. Kamlesh Magarkoti and Varun Chakraborty have been included in the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing XI Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Pat Cummins, Shivman Mavi, Varun Chakraborty and Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), David Warner (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Riddiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan.