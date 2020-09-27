IPL 2020 KKR Vs SRH Highlights: In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League season 13, Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders have shown their strength. Kolkata Knight Riders made a stunning comeback after the defeat against Mumbai Indians and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, scored 142 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 4 wickets. KKR’s team achieved this target in just 18 overs thanks to Shubman Gill’s unbeaten innings of 70 runs. The most expensive player of IPL 13, Pat Cummins, played an important role in turning the dice of the match on his bowling.

KKR’s most expensive bet

Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bat first. Pat Cummins started compensating for the last match from his first over. Cummins bowled Hyderabad’s big player Johnny Bairstow (5) to give Kolkata initial success. Bairstow survived the review on the ball before he was dismissed, but the next ball was struck by Cummins on his wicket.

Kolkata bowlers put pressure on Hyderabad after Bairstow’s departure. Till the strategic time out, the team was able to score only 59 runs in nine overs. And after the break, Varun Chakraborty made David Warner (36 runs, 29 balls) caught and bowled on the first ball. Hyderabad’s score was 60 for two after 10 overs.

The experienced batsman of the team Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha, who were included in the team in this match, took responsibility and added 62 runs for the third wicket. Both played comfortably in the beginning, but as a strategy, they both failed to score fast runs in the last over.

Andre Russell was caught by Andre Russell in the 18th over with his own ball. Saha also returned to the pavilion in the last over. Manish scored 51 runs off 38 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. Saha scored 30 runs off 31 balls.

Cummins, who was criticized for looting 49 runs in three overs in the last match, showed why he is called the world’s number one bowler. Cummins spent just 19 runs in his four overs and took Sunrisers Hyderabad’s most important wicket.

Shubman and Morgan won

KKR did not start well. Kolkata’s first wicket fell in the second over itself. Sunil Naren again failed in batting. Khalil Ahmed catches him in the hands of Warner. Sunil could not even open an account.

Subsequently, Shubman Gill (unbeaten 70 runs, 42 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) and Nitish Rana drove the scoreboard fast, but the pair could not go far. T. Natarajan, who brought his first over, dismissed Rana (26 runs, 13 balls).

Dinesh Karthik (0) failed to play the captaincy innings. Rashid Khan’s googly hit his pad, on which the umpire raised his finger. Karthik took the review but he did not go in his favor. After Karthik’s departure, Kolkata were reduced to three wickets for 52 runs and looked to be in trouble, but Eoin Morgan (42 not out, 29 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) shared a 92-run partnership with Gill. Winned the team.

Gill was handling the Kolkata ship and also completed his first half-century of this season. Before the batsmen, the Kolkata bowlers did a great job. Pat Cummins proved to be very expensive in the last match and was also criticized.

