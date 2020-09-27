KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the 8th match of IPL 2020. This is KKR’s first win in this season. After this win against Hyderabad, captain Dinesh Karthik praised his players fiercely.

After the match, Captain Karthik said, ‘Winning is always a good feeling. For this we have worked hard. I believe that we get a lot of benefit from this thing that there is a lot of all-rounders in our team, which we can use whenever and however we want.

The KKR captain further said that there is also a fact that we want to give more and more opportunities to our young players. The journey of young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagerkoti has been very emotional. But the way the team management has supported him is really praiseworthy.

Karthik further said that it is comforting to see young players perform well. I want Shubman Gill to play his natural game in this way and enjoy it. At the same time, Karthik said that once he is out on zero, once one is out on zero, one does not become a bad player. I will score for the team soon.

Significantly, in this match against Hyderabad, KKR’s team chased a great run. On a difficult pitch for the batsmen, young Shubman Gill presented the best example of his patience and won the team by playing an unbeaten 70-run innings. Apart from Gill, Varun Chakraborty also contributed well in bowling. Pat Cummins, who faced criticism for the previous match, took one wicket for just 19 runs in the four overs of his quota.