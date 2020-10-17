The Sunrisers Hyderabad team will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 35th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League. A win would be crucial for both teams to stay in the playoff race. KKR’s team lost to Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in their last match, while Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last match. In such a match, both teams will want to return to the winning track after performing strongly. In the first clash this season, KKR’s team had an easy win against Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

No easy path for new captain

For Kolkata Knight Riders new captain Eoin Morgan, many important things have to be considered before the match against Hyderabad. In the match played against Mumbai, the team was completely battered in both the batting and bowling departments. The top order has been a big problem for KKR this season, with the team’s openers failing to get a good start, while the performance of third-ranked Nitish Rana has not been anything special. Russell’s bat has not seen a single explosive innings in this tournament so far and that is why KKR is struggling so much this year at the point table. In the bowling, the team included Chris Grin in the last match, but he could not do anything special. However, the team would like to give him a chance.

Many difficulties for Hyderabad

The Hyderabad team had given a place to Shahbaz Nadeem, sitting out Abhishek Sharma in the match played against Chennai, but during the chase, the team lacked a batsman in the last over, which was also accepted by Captain Warner himself. Was. In such a situation, Abhishek Sharma may be back in the team against KKR. If Hyderabad are to remain in the race for the playoffs, then it is very important for captain David Warner to get runs off the bat. Also, Manish Pandey and Bairstow also have to understand their responsibility. Khalil Ahmed was heavily beaten against Chennai, with Khalil taking 45 runs in his four overs, however, he also took 2 wickets to his name. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out, the team has no other option but to go with Khalil Ahmed.

Head to head

KKR and Hyderabad have played 18 matches so far, of which 11 have been won by the Kolkata team, while 7 matches have been won by the Hyderabad team. In the clash that took place this season, KKR’s team won the match by 7 wickets. In 2019, both these teams came face to face each other 2 times, that year both the teams had named each match. In 2018, both these teams had fought each other three times and won 2 times while Hyderabad had won the match once.

Potential XI of both teams

Potential XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad / Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Famous Krishna.