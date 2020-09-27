KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the 8th match of IPL 2020. This is Hyderabad’s second consecutive defeat in this season. Earlier, he also had to face defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Captain David Warner is very disappointed with this defeat against Kolkata.

Hyderabad batsmen performed very poorly in this match against Kolkata. After getting defeated in this way, Warner said, “According to me, batting first was a right decision. Our strength is the bowling of Death Overs. I think it was very difficult to play fast on this wicket. I have no pity over my decision to bat first and I think it was a right decision.

In this match, fast bowler Pat Cummins bowled well for KKR. Cummins took the crucial wicket of Johnny Bairstow for just 19 runs in four overs of his quota. On this performance of Cummins, Warner said that Cummins bowled with the line length of the test in this match. It was tough to bat in the middle. According to me, we scored 30 to 40 runs less.

Hyderabad batsmen played a lot of dot balls in this match. On playing so many dot balls of his batsmen, Warner said that according to me we played about 35 dot balls in this match. This is not acceptable at all in T20 cricket.

Let me tell you that in this match, Hyderabad had played 141 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs due to Manif Pandey’s fifty. In response, Kolkata chased down the target with 12 balls remaining at the loss of only three wickets. Shubman Gill scored the most unbeaten 66 runs for Kolkata.