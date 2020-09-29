In the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, there will be a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders captained by Steve Smith of Australia. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have won in their last match, so it will be quite interesting to see who gets the most in this match. Rajasthan have played two matches so far in which they have won both and are second in the points table after Delhi Capitals. Apart from this, under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, KKR have won one of the two matches while losing one. The team is at number six with two points in the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers will need to be cautious in this match as the Rajasthan Royals batsmen are in excellent form at the moment. Apart from the likes of captain Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, who became an overnight star after winning the team in the last match, will also have their eyes on. He gave his team a historic win by hitting five sixes in the same over of Punjab fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell. KKR bowlers bowled very tightly against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Because of this, the team got a target of only 143 runs which they easily achieved due to the excellent innings of young Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Narayan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain-wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajput.

See here both teams-

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.