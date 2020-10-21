KKR vs RCB: The 39th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 07:30 pm today at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this season, when these two teams had come face to face earlier, Bangalore had won. In such a situation, Kolkata will definitely want to avenge the previous defeat in this match.

KKR’s explosive all-rounder Sunil Narine has received permission from the IPL committee to bowl in the league. But he is finding it difficult to play today. At the same time, Andre Russell’s hamstring injury is also a concern for the team. If Russell is fit, then he is sure to play. But if unfit, he could be replaced by Tom Banton.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. Dew can play a big role here. In such a situation, the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is completely different compared to Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This is a very big ground in terms of size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both the teams can take the field with two lead spinners.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Kolkata Knight Riders will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Devdutt Pedicle, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell / Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakraborty.