In the 28th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, KKR) by 82 runs. Team AB de Villiers was the hero of this victory, who played an explosive innings of 73 runs in 33 balls while batting amazing. Thanks to this innings of ABD, RCB managed to score 194 runs in 20 overs, chasing KKR’s team for 112 runs. De Villiers is very happy with his contribution in the win against KKR and has told how he plays against dangerous bowlers like Pat Cummins and Russell.

After KKR’s best win over the team, De Villiers said, ‘I am very happy with my performance, I was out on zero in the last match and I was very sorry for it. Be very happy to contribute to the team’s victory. I was quite surprised, because our score seemed to go between 140-150 and I wanted the team to reach the total of 160-165, but we finally set a target of 195 runs.

On the question of making big shots and playing on KKR fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Andre Russell, De Villiers said, “You have to play with a lot of energy against Pat Cummins and Russell and keep your rhythm consistent. I believe that the team is confident. I have worked hard to regain my form and I want to give my best for the team.

De Villiers had beaten the bowlers heavily in the match against KKR in Sharjah, he also made big shots to bowlers like Cummins and Russell. De Villiers has scored 228 runs in 7 matches played in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 185.36, during which he has also hit three half-century.