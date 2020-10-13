In the 28th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR, KKR) by 82 runs. The star of RCB’s victory was the team’s star batsman AB de Villiers, who batted brilliantly and scored 73 runs in just 33 balls. He was also adjudged Man of the Match for his great performance. De Villiers has surpassed explosive batsman Chris Gayle in a special IPL record with this performance.

De Villiers was awarded the Man of the Match award for the 22nd time in IPL history for his 73-run knock against KKR. He left Caribbean player Chris Gayle in this list. Gayle has received the Man of the Match award 21 times in the Indian Premier League so far. In this list, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (18) at number three and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner (17) at number four. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (17) is the second Indian player after Rohit to be named in this list.

RCB registered their 5th win of this season against KKR, while in the 7 matches played so far, the team has lost only 2 matches. With the win against Kolkata, Kohli and company have also reached the third position in the point table. Apart from star batsman AB de Villiers, the bowlers also had a big role in the team’s victory, which allowed KKR’s strong batting to score only 112 runs in 20 overs. The most successful bowlers for the team were Chris Morris and Washington Sundar, who took 2-2 wickets. The RCB team now have to play their next match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at Sharjah ground.