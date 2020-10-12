Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs in the 28th match of IPL 2020. Famous AB de Villiers played a stormy innings on behalf of RCB named Mr. 360 degree. De Villiers smashed 73 runs off 33 balls. After the defeat, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik also praised AB de Villiers.RCB came out to bat first after winning the toss, scoring 194 runs in the stipulated overs, giving KKR a big target of 195 runs, but under this big target, KKR completely bowled and RCB won unilaterally by 82 runs. After the defeat, captain Dinesh Karthik said that de Villiers is a world class batsman and it was difficult to stop him in such a field.

Compliment de Villiers

Captain Dinesh Karthik said that only the runs of AB de Villiers’ innings were the difference between win and win. He said that we should meditate on some things and there is a need to improve those deficiencies as soon as possible. He said that KKR did not do well in batting today and there are many things that we should improve.

RCB vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata’s losers lost to Kolkata, bowler followed by AB

Captain said – will come with new vigor

He said, ‘We have a break of three days and we need to start afresh after this. It has been an interesting IPL so far as earlier many teams were batting comfortably. I think every captain has a day where not everything goes according to plan and this is one of those days for me, I don’t want to think too much of it. ‘

Royal Challenger’s royal victory

The 28th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. In Sharjah, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batting first, the team scored 194 runs losing 2 wickets in 20 overs. The KKR team, chasing a big target, did not have a great start. The team’s first wicket fell by 23 runs and after that the wickets fell in continuous intervals. Captain Dinesh Karthik was also dismissed for one run. Andre Russell made some shots but he was also out for 16 runs on 10 balls. There was tremendous bowling from RCB. Chris Morris and Washington Sundar took two wickets each. After that all the bowlers took one wicket each.