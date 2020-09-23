IPL 2020 KKR vs MI, Pitch & Weather Report and Match Preview: The fifth match of IPL 2020 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi from 07:30 pm today. Mumbai Indians had lost their first match of this season, in such a situation, they will now try to record the first position in the season. At the same time, Kolkata’s eyes will be on starting the season with a win. In this match, we may get to see a thorn collision.

Mumbai Indians have players like Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jaspreet Burah in the team. At the same time, the Kolkata Knight Riders team has great players like Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins and Andre Russell.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the players will have to face severe heat here. With this, Shabnam (dew) will also have an important role here and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is completely different compared to Sharjhan. It is a very large ground according to the size. Apart from this, grass will also be present on the pitch here. In such a situation, fast bowlers are likely to get help here. Here both teams can land with three specialist fast bowlers.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Kolkata Knight Riders will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi and the famous Krishna.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kiran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Kultar Nile / James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.