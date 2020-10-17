The teams of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders came face-to-face in the 32nd match of IPL 2020, where Mumbai beat KKR’s team by 8 wickets in a one-sided match, performing brilliantly. The Mumbai team dominated from the beginning and completely defeated KKR’s team in all three fields. While batting and bowling were excellent in this match of Mumbai, the fielding of the team was also amazing against KKR. Mumbai’s top order batsman Suryakumar Yadav took a tremendous catch as KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi leaped into the air, which surprised Rahul himself.

Actually, this incident happened in the third over of the innings when Trent Bolt was bowling for Mumbai. On the fifth ball of this over from Bolt, Rahul Tripathi hit an excellent four. He then tried to get the last ball of the over from the left side of the point, but Suryakumar Yadav, fielding at the point, jumped into the air and caught a brilliant catch, diving to his left. Seeing this catch of Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Bolt also gave a shocking reaction, while Rahul Tripathi could not believe how this catch was caught by the Mumbai fielder. The video of the catch is going viral on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav’s performance has been very strong in the IPL this year. He has scored 243 runs in 8 matches played this season so far with a strike rate of 151.87, during which he has also made two half-century. In the last few years, this Mumbai batsman has done well for the team, batting at number three position continuously.