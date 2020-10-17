In the 32nd match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the team of Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets, performing brilliantly. The team bowlers performed well in this victory of Mumbai, while team opener Quinton Dickock (73) played a key role in the win with the bat. He was also adjudged Man of the Match for this powerful knock of Dickock. De Kock has described the role of former Sri Lankan batsman and Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene to improve his batting and technique.

Quinton Dickock said after the match, ‘If I tell you the truth, I myself was not convinced about this. This is the best shot in my box (referring to leg side shot). I enjoy playing this shot a lot and when it results it feels even better. I try to pay attention to my balance while playing this shot. I do not spend much time on arrow bat shots. It is important for you that when you play those shots, you are in the line of the ball. I was very disappointed for not finishing the last match.

Talking about the role of Mahela Jayawardene, he said, ‘Mahela talked to us after the last match. They constantly guide us, they remain the focus and it is fantastic to have a coach like them in the team. I have played so much cricket that I no longer need to think much about my keeping, everyone leaves a catch, I am no different. I am working on my keeping, but I think I will improve in this field over time. ‘

Dickock has appeared in very good form so far in the IPL this season being played in the UAE. He has scored 269 runs in 8 matches played in this tournament at a strike rate of 151.97. During this time, Dickock has also placed three half-century. With a win against KKR, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to reach number one in the points table. The team has won 6 out of the 8 matches this season, while the team has lost in 2 matches.