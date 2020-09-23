IPL 2020, KKR VS MI Live Streaming: The fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) will be played on Wednesday between the teams of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. KKR will play its first match in the 13th season of IPL. At the same time, the defending champions Mumbai lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first IPL 2020 match. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The captain of Mumbai Indians is Rohit Sharma, while the captain of KKR is Dinesh Karthik. The competition between the two teams is expected to be tough and forged. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be held on 23 September, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

You can watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on Disney Hotstar app.

Mumbai Indians team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolprit Singh, Chris Lynn, Sourav Tiwari, Ishaan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Suchit Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kiran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Kultar Nile / James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sidhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi and the famous Krishna.

