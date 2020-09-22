The defending champions Mumbai Indians, who had lost their first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), will take on Wednesday (September 23) with the intention of making a comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their first match in Abu Dhabi and this will be their second match in the IPL. This is Kolkata’s first match in the IPL and will aim for a winning start in the tournament.

The Mumbai team, led by four-time champion and star batsman Rohit Sharma, had made a lot of mistakes in the match against Chennai, which resulted in their defeat. Captain Rohit could not perform as expected in the first match, but he will have to play the responsibility of playing a big innings against Kolkata. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Both teams can come down with this playing XI in the fifth match

When and where are the matches to be played?

The fifth match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be played on Wednesday 23 September at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

The full squad of both teams is like this:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culpert Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.