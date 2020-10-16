The Kolkata Knight Riders team will look to make a comeback in the IPL match against the strong Mumbai Indians on Friday, while Mumbai will aim to strengthen their position for the playoffs. Mumbai are second in the points table with five wins and 10 points from seven matches. Kolkata are in fourth place with four wins and eight points from seven matches. Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, has been performing consistently well in this tournament and defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in their last match at Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata, on the other hand, suffered a massive 82-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah in their previous encounter. Kolkata need to improve both their bowling and batting only then will they be able to make a comeback against a strong team like Mumbai. Both of them competed in this IPL on 23 September in Abu Dhabi, where Mumbai won by 49 runs. In that match, Mumbai had won by a brilliant innings of 80 runs by their captain and opener Rohit Sharma. Mumbai held Kolkata to 146 for nine after scoring a strong 195 for five. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwari, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McLegan, Chris Lynn , Nathan Culter Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Famous Krishna, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Nayak , Chris Green, Locky Fergson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.