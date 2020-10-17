Kolkata Knight Riders’ team’s performance so far has been mixed in the Indian Premier League. The team has won 4 out of the 8 matches played this season, while the team has lost in the same number of matches. Before the match played against Mumbai, the fans of KKR got a big shock when Dinesh Karthik, who was captaining the team for 2 years, announced to give up the captaincy in the middle tournament. Eoin Morgan replaces Karthik as the new captain of the team for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir, who won the IPL title twice to KKR, has made a big statement on Morgan being named captain, saying that he will not be able to change much this season.

Gambhir said in the Star Sports show, ‘Your relationship does not matter much in cricket and if I am honest, I don’t think Morgan will change much. He could have changed a lot if he had captained the team since the start of the tournament. No one can change much in the middle of a tournament. It is a good thing that there is a good relationship between the captain and the coach.

On leaving captaincy in the tournament between Dinesh Karthik, Gambhir said, ‘I am quite a surprise, he has been captaining the team for the last 2 years and he should not have left the captaincy in the tournament like this. KKR’s team is also not in a bad state this season, that someone has to give up the captaincy, absolutely I am quite surprised. He added, ‘If KKR’s team was to make changes, they should have handed over the captaincy to Morgan at the beginning of the tournament. If you are talking too much this time that your team has a world winning captain, then you are putting more pressure on a player like Dinesh Karthik, you should have given the captaincy to Morgan in the beginning, to create so much pressure on Karthik. What does it mean?

Gambhir questioned the management and said, ‘My point is just that it sounds good when someone says that he wants to focus on his batting, but the truth is that you know in gestures from the management It seems unfortunate whether he is happy with your performance or not.