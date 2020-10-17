In the 32nd match of IPL 2020, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost by 8 wickets to the Mumbai Indians. Both KKR batsman and bowler appeared badly in the match. KKR’s team, batting first, scored 148 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs thanks to innings of Cummins (53) and new captain Eoin Morgan (39). In response, the Mumbai team achieved this goal by losing 2 wickets in just 16.5 overs. For Mumbai, Quinton Dickock (73) and captain Rohit Sharma (35) scored. After the defeat at the hands of Mumbai, Captain Morgan targeted his experienced batsmen in gestures and attributed the team’s batting to defeat.

After the match, Eoin Morgan said, ‘We were not in this match from the beginning after four-five wickets fell. We did somehow score a respectable score, but when the Mumbai team plays like this, it is very difficult to stop them. The team fought well, but the runs on the score board were not enough. The batsmen of the number 4, 5 and 6 positions are very experienced, but they could not perform. We are trying to mold ourselves according to conditions, but I don’t think it has made any difference in today’s match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have played 8 matches so far this season, in which the team has won in 4 matches and the team has lost in as many matches. Before the start of this match, Dinesh Karthik, who led the team, gave up the captaincy and England’s Eoin Morgan was replaced in his place. KKR’s team has lost to Mumbai for the second consecutive time inside the IPL 2020. Earlier, Mumbai had defeated KKR’s team by 49 runs in the 5th match of the tournament. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ next match will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (18 October).