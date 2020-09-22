The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (September 23) will also be a battle of fiery batting, in which Rohit Ranbankure, who suffered defeat in the first match, is desperate to return to victory. Will be Mumbai has never won the first match since 2013. This time also in the first match, he was defeated by the previous runner-up Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai will be in the process of returning to victory. At the same time, KKR will intend to start with the victory. There is no shortage of big hitters in both teams.

This is Shubman Gill’s third IPL which specializes in the fun of hitting sixes around the field. At the same time, ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma is the emperor of limited overs cricket and the battle between him and Shubman’s bat skills will be worth watching. T20 cricket, however, is not limited to just bat or technique skills. Damkham’s role in this is important and in such a situation, it will be worth watching Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell. Pandya, who returned fit, has the power to face KKR’s most expensive player Pat Cummins along with Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav. At the same time, Russell is currently the most dangerous batsman in T20 cricket.

KKR has the best international limited overs captain in the form of Eoin Morgan, who can advise Dinesh Karthik. On the other hand, Mumbai has an all-rounder like Nathan Kulpeter Nile. Despite a good start on Saturday, the Mumbai team could only manage 162 runs for nine wickets. In such a situation, instead of Saurabh Tiwari, he can take off Ishan Kishan. Jasprit Bumrah could not walk in the first match and he is not among those in poor form for much longer. Apart from spinners Krunal and Rahul Chahar and fast bowlers, Mumbai also have additional bowlers in the form of Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the fourth match of IPL.

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Naren, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain-wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Famous Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Culter Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

The full squad of both teams is like this:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culpert Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.