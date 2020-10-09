Two matches are scheduled on Saturday 10 October. Kings XI Punjab, who have lost three matches in a row, will face Kolkata Knight Riders, who defeated a strong team like Chennai in the last match. KKR’s challenge will be even tougher for the Punjab team, who lost the previous match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 69 runs, who have a good mixup of young and experienced players. After five defeats and one win, Punjab are at the bottom of the points table with two points while KKR are fourth with six points with three wins.

KKR have been among the top contenders for the title after poor performances in some matches as most of their players are in form. Shubman Gill is impressing as an opener, while Rahul Tripathi has great confidence. He smashed 87 against Chennai Super Kings two days ago. Sunil Narayan has returned to form with bat and ball after his initial failures. Eoin Morgan’s presence in the middle order strengthens the team and Nitish Rana has also impressed. Andre Russell, however, has not yet shown the form for which he is known.

The cause of concern for KKR is the poor form of captain Dinesh Karthik. He failed even after landing at number three at the start of the tournament and could not do anything amazing at number seven in the last match. However, against Chennai, he made the best captaincy, especially the changes in bowling were effective. The pace bowling includes Pat Cummins in addition to Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi, while the spin will be handled by Naromadar and Varun Chakraborty. Batting for Kings XI Punjab will be on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Chris Gayle will play the first match in this IPL if he is fit. He was a victim of food poisoning before the last match. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI- KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ possible playing XI- Shubman Gill, Sunil Narayan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain-wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.