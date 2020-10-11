In the 24th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by two runs, snatching the victory from the hands of Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP). . In this victory of KKR, fast bowlers Krishna and Sunil Narine played a very important role and did not give Punjab batsmen the chance to score runs in the last over. Andre Russell flopped at bat in this match and was also injured during fielding. After the match, captain Dinesh Karthik has given an update regarding his injury.

In fact, the incident happened in the second over of the innings, when KL Rahul played the famous Krishna ball into the air, the ball went to fielding Andre Russell on long on, but Russell failed to catch the catch and dived and hit it. Got hurt due to saving Russell then had to go off the field and fielding in place of Chris Green. Russell returned to the ground once again in the 11th over, but after a short time he went back out of the ground. Asked about Russell’s injury after the match was over, Dinesh Karthik said, “It is very difficult for Russell to get hurt, he is a special player and a special person.” We have to go and see how serious his injury is. ‘

Dinesh Karthik also praised his bowlers, who were instrumental in helping KKR win their fourth win of the season. Karthik praised the famous Krishna and Naren, saying, “Famous are special, the way they bowled brilliantly in the second spell shows their ability.” Sunil has done this for us many times before, he is very calm and keeps contributing to the team in some way. KKR’s team have moved up to number three in the points table after their win against Kings XI Punjab and will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on 12 October (Monday).