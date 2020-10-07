Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK’s team have returned to the winning track with the previous match, while KKR suffered defeat in their previous match. KKR had to face defeat against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine has been opening the innings for the team for a long time, but this season he is completely flopped in this role. In such a situation, KKR team management may include Tom Banton in the playing XI in the match against CSK, in such a situation Sunil Narine may have to sit out.

Naren has flopped with the bat and bat this season. He has taken two wickets in the first four matches. Apart from this, innings of 9, 0, 15 and 3 runs have been played. Tom Banton made his England debut at T20 International last year. Tom has scored 1093 runs in 40 T20 matches at a strike rate of 154.16 at an average of 29.54. Banton has hit a century and also rode eight half-centuries. Apart from Banton, KKR’s team hardly make any changes in their playing XI.

KKR Full Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Harry Garne, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad , Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.

KKR Expected Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty.