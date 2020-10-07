IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The 21st match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi today. CSK is at the fifth position with four points in the points table, while KKR also has four points in the account, but the team is ranked fourth on the basis of better net runs. Whichever team wins the match will move up to the second or third position.

When and where will this match be played?

The 21st match of IPL 2020 between KKR and CSK is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday 7 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between KKR and CSK on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Head to head

A total of 23 matches have been played between these two teams, 14 of which have been won by CSK and 8 by KKR. A match has been canceled between the two teams. Last season, KKR had fought CSK twice and both times the team had to face defeat. CSK has batted five times against KKR and has won five times. In the second innings, CSK has won nine matches while batting, while KKR has won eight matches.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessy, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

KKR Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Shivan Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Nayak, M Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Famous Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti , Rinku Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.