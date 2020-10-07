Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. CSK’s team, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, returned to the tournament by registering a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the previous match, while KKR’s team, captained by Dinesh Karthik, lost to Delhi Capitals in the previous match. Was lying KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi has said some important things before the match against CSK.

KKR have played four matches, of which two have won and two have lost, while CSK has played a total of five matches so far, winning three and losing two matches. Tripathi feels that his bowlers anticipate the pitch here and they can create problems for CSK batsmen. Pat Cummins-led KKR attack did nothing in front of the Delhi Capitals batsmen on October 3 and their team lost by 18 runs. But his team is well aware of the ground here and hence the team is expecting better result against CSK.

Tripathi said, ‘We have been practicing here for a long time. For us, it is like a home ground. We have some experience playing on this ground. Our bowlers know which length to bowl here. He said, ‘All the bowlers contributed in our last match here (against Rajasthan Royals). The plain here is large and completely different from Sharjah. Our bowlers will do well and create problems for the CSK batsmen.