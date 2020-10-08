Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming explained why Kedar Jadhav was sent to bat before Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo while chasing a target against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Jadhav scored a not out seven off 12 balls and he is also being criticized for this innings. At the same time, Ravindra Jadeja returned not out after scoring 21 runs off eight balls. By the time Jadeja came to the crease, the match had already slipped from CSK’s hand.

Dhoni caught such a catch from a keeping glove, everyone was shocked – see video

Fleming said after the match, “We felt that Kedar Jadhav would play spin well and score runs while Jadeja would work as a finisher, but it did not happen and we have to think a lot more deeply.” Fleming said that his batsmen lost grip on the match as only 14 runs were scored between the 11th and 14th overs. He said, ‘If Shane Watson or Ambati Rayudu were not out then, the story would have been different. We could not score fast and the match was dropped.

Such changes in IPL 2020 Point Table after KKR’s win against CSK

Suresh Raina lacked the team once again but Fleming said that they have a balanced team. He said, ‘We have a lot of batsmen and the team is balanced. I don’t think the extra batsman is going to help. On the question of not giving bowling to spinner Ravindra Jadeja on a slow wicket, he said, ‘This question is for MS Dhoni. I do not make this decision. I think this decision must have been taken by looking at the wind and our medium pacers were doing well.